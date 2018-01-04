Rivers State PDP Chairman Loses Five Family Members In New Year Killing

Published:

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Felix Obuah, has said he lost six persons in the New Year’s Day killings in Omoku



He described the incident in which 17 worshippers were killed as barbaric, unfortunate, callous and a monumental loss.



The PDP chief, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Pastor Jerry Needam, noted that he was sad at the killings.



He said: “I lost six persons to the January 1 killings in Omoku, including my in-law, Augustine Ordu, three children and two other relatives.



“The killings can best be described as barbarism displayed by callous killers, who gunned down defenceless people returning from church.



“This is sacrilegious and unacceptable. We cannot allow this to continue in Omoku and its environs. Security agencies should ensure that perpetrators of this heinous crime are arrested and prosecuted.”



Obuah hailed Governor Nyesom Wike for his intervention.



He condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed that God would give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Share This