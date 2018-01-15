River Menstruating Ghanaian Girls Are Not Allowed To Cross

Published:

Reports emerging from Ghana say menstruating girls have been banned from crossing the River Ofin with the development drawing concerns from activists. It was gathered that the ban was placed by the river goddess.





The river is located in Buabenso, Ghana, with UNICEF’s menstrual hygiene ambassador Shamima Muslim Alhassan saying it is a hindrance to girl child education. Those leaving around River Ofin are used to restrictions in an area known for myths and taboos





"It seems the gods are really powerful aren’t they? Sometimes I think that we need to ask for some form of accountability from these gods who continue to bar a lot of things from happening, to account for how they have used the tremendous power that we have given them,”the Unicef representative said.

Share This