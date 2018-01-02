Restructure Or Resign - Afenifere Tells Buhari

Published:

Pan Yoruba organisation, Afenifere have faulted President Muhammadu Buhari's stand on restructuring. The group while commenting on the President's New Year's broadcast, where he said the problems with Nigeria were more with process than structure, urge the Buhari to either Restructure the country or resign.





Buhari in his new year message to Nigerians, had said, "In respect of political developments, I have kept a close watch on the ongoing debate about restructuring. An Afenifere chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo; and a former lawmaker, Senator Femi Okurounmu, called on the President to restructure the current political system or resign immediately.





The two elder statesmen said this during separate interviews with The PUNCH on Monday. Okurounmu who represented Ogun Central Senatorial District between 1999 and 2003, lambasted Buhari for saying Nigeria's problems are not that of structure but process. The former lawmaker said, "I have lost all hope in this government. The President is not only clueless but has also lost all sense of direction. He has probably lost his memory and so he is no longer competent enough to function as a President.





"My wish is that he would be courageous enough to resign and surrender the office to someone who is more capable and has all his cognitive functions intact”He said, "For President Muhammadu Buhari saying Nigeria's problem is not structure but process only reinforces his well established and well known position on restructuring.





"It is well known that President Muhammadu Buhari is opposed to restructuring, because it benefits the Fulani interest which he represents. "I see this statement as consistent with his view that he does not want restructuring"





Source: Punch

