Resign Quietly In 2019 - Archbishop Olubunmi Tells Buhari

Published:

Archbishop emeritus of the Catholic archdiocese of Lagos, Olubunmi Okogie, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to retire quietly in 2019. The clergyman said President Buhari has performed woefully and does not deserve to be re-elected.





Okogie, said it was an insult to Nigerians for the president to be talking about 2019 election despite challenges. He urged Buhari to think of finding solutions to the problems confronting Nigerians than re election. Okogie said: "What has he done in the years he had been in the saddle? He has performed woefully; that’s the verdict of Nigerians.





"Let the president respect himself and retire quietly. Coming out to talk of 2019 is insulting not only to those who voted him to power but to all Nigerians. "There are so many problems confronting the people and he should be thinking of what to do about them. For second term, he must be a joker.“That is all I can say for now because I don’t want to dignify them with a lengthy statement. It is not worth it.”

Share This