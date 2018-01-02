Recall Sacked Lecturers Now - ASUU Tells Ambode, Yahaya Bello

Published:

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the governors of Lagos and Kogi to reinstate sacked lecturers in their respective institutions. ASUU claims that its members in the Lagos State University and the Kogi State University were dismissed because of their positions on mal administration in the schools systems.





"We demand the unconditional recall of all our colleagues illegally sacked from the universities, payment of all outstanding salaries and entitlements to our colleagues in KSU and restoration of their rights and privileges by the university administration,” the union’s Coordinator in Akure, Dr Alex Odiyi, said.





He particularly accused the Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun, of creating an atmosphere of anarchy in the institution. The union alleged that Fagbohun unjustly dismissed its chairman and vice-chairman in the institution, Dr. Isacc Oyewumi and Dr Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu.





"The vice-chancellor has maintained a position of disallowing the proper constitution of the University Budget Monitoring Committee, which was meant to ensure the propriety of the processes leading to the award of contracts in respect of the fund,” Odiyi said.

