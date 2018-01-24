Rate of Drug Abuse Among Northern Youths, Alarming -..Hajia Hadiza MA Abubakar

Published:

Her Excellency Hajia Hadiza MA Abubakar, Wife of the Governor of Bauchi State and also the Chairperson, Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) decries the alarming rate of massive dependence on illegal substance by the youth in the Northern part of the country.





The Chairperson briefed newsmen shortly after a special meeting of the Northern Governors Wives Forum in Kogi State on the alarming rate of drug abuse among youths and women in the North and the way forward.





The meeting was well attended and ways to curtail the menace was discussed.





