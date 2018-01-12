President Buhari’s Ex Board Nominee Arraigned Over N57m Alleged Fraud

Published:

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has arraigned a former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans Plc, Maimuna Aliyu, for an alleged N 57 m fraud. Incidentally, Aliyu was one of the persons appointed into the board of the ICPC by the then acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in July 2017.





Her nomination was, however, dropped following public outcry. Aliyu, who is also standing trial for alleged complicity in the murder of Biliyamin Bello, the son of a former Peoples Democratic Party chairman, was arraigned before Justice M.A . Nasir by the ICPC on Thursday. The ICPC said in a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs . Rasheedat Okoduwa , that Aliyu was arraigned at an FCT High Court in Jabi on three counts bordering on fraud.





The statement read in part, "Maimuna used her position as the Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans Plc, to confer corrupt advantage upon herself when she received the sum of N57m being the proceeds of the sale of three plots of land in Jahi District , Abuja and failed to remit the said amount to Aso Savings.





"She also allegedly made false statement to officers of the commission thereby contravening the provisions of Sections 19 and 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same sections. "he accused is also facing a charge of criminal breach of trust when she allegedly diverted the sum of N57 m to personal use, an offence that is contrary to Section 311 and punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code".





The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges and her counsel, Mr. Joe Gadzama SAN, asked the court to grant his client bail on self recognizance and also on the basis that she was a first offender. Justice Nasir, in her ruling granted the accused bail in the sum of N 10 m and two sureties in like sum, and they must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court. The matter was adjourned till March 12, 2018 for commencement of trial.









Source :Punch

