President Buhari, VP Osibanjo To Visit Aba Today

The city of Aba will today play host to President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice Yemi Osibanjo to the state. Security has also been beefed up in the State capital.





They will be in the state to attend a mega rally of the All Progressives Congress. The rally will take place at the Umuahia Towship Stadium on School Road in the capital city.





The National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Governor Rochas Okorocha and other party chieftains from the South East and across the country are expected to grace the occasion.





According to Punch, as of the time of filling this report, all major entry and exit points to Umuahia were manned by heavily armed and stern looking security operatives in preparation for the President's visit.

