President Buhari Is The Only One Who Can Stop Herdsmen Killings - South East Unions

The Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, has said only President Muhammadu Buhari can stop the rampaging Fulani herdsmen from inflicting more pain on Nigerians and urged him to act without further delay.





Chairman of the Association, Chief Emeka Diwe, who stated this in an interview with Saturday Vanguard in Aba, accused President Buhari’s of maintaining silence over the invasion of communities and killing of innocent Nigerians by the rampaging Fulani herdsmen, stressing that as the Commander in Chief of the armed forces, he must ensure the protection of lives and property of citizens.





He said; "As Leaders of Town Unions in the five states of the South East zone, we are disturbed by the activities of rampaging Fulani herdsmen who have continued to destroy farmlands, rape women and kill innocent people. We are further worried that President Buhari is yet to give this problem the serious attention it deserves. Issuing press statements and promises of being on top of the situation cannot be the solution to the menace.





The Fulani herdsmen attack did not start today, but the question is; were they this daring in their attacks before Buhari emerged President? No. The truth is that only Buhari can stop his kinsmen from the attacks. This level of invasion, raping of women and killing of innocent Nigerians is shocking. The least expensive solution which is also the most effective in solving the problem of Fulani herdsmen attack is that only Buhari can stop his kinsmen.









Vanguard

