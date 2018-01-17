President Buhari Has Perform Very Well - Senate Tells Nigerians

Published:

The Senate has stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has performed well, dismissing insinuations that it has failed Nigerians. The upper legislative chamber was reacting to a statement credited to the Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, who claimed Buhari’s government had failed.In an interview with Channels TV, Senate spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi, said the present administration was doing well in trying to get Nigeria back on track. He said: “Pastor Tunde Bakare is totally entitled to his opinion and he has voiced his opinion but as far as I am concerned, APC has not failed.“The number of years we have spent, looking at the problems we met on the ground, I think we are doing very well in trying to get Nigeria back on track. “We are not saying that we couldn’t have done more but then, what we have done so far is within the context of the situation we have found ourselves and we have done very well.”