Presidency Replies Na'Abba, Highlights Buhari's Achievements

Published:

The Presidency has countered claims by former Speaker of the House of Representatives Ghali Umar Na’Abba that President Muhammadu Buhari has not added value to democracy. Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu called on Na’Abba, who is a bigwig of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to rethink his negative opinions about Buhari as, according to him, the President has achieved a lot after three years in office.





Shehu was reacting to Na’Abba’s stance that Buhari’s administration has failed Nigerians based on the promises made by the party in 2015. The former speaker, during a TV show, vowed not to support Buhari if he decided to re-contest in 2019.“Even a beetle-eyed critic cannot pretend not to notice the tremendous progress in the area of security and the war against corruption,” the President’s aide said in a statement.





Speaking on security, Shehu said, “the terrorists were so bold that they could successfully attack the Police Headquarters in Abuja and army barracks in the Northeast, something that was a monumental national disgrace of historic scale.”He said Buhari deserved commendation for demonstrating extraordinary courage by going after former military chiefs for their involvement in corruption.





"Speaker Na-Abba also claimed that the President has not added value to democracy in three years.“The sense we have is that the Honourable Speaker was confusing the political environment as had existed in the past, with this period when the President has shown a total commitment to the independence of the two arms of government, namely the Parliament and the Judiciary.”

Share This