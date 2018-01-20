Popular Nollywood Actress Returns To Nigeria Two Years After Battling Stroke

Published:

Veteran Yoruba actress, Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi otherwise known as Iyabo Oko has finally returned to Nigeria 2 years after she was diagnosed with partial stroke and flown abroad by her eldest son for treatment.





According to report, Iyabo Oko left India to recuperate in London for a while before she returned to Nigeria at the end of December 2017 after spending almost two years out of the country.





The Oyo State based actress is currently spending time with her family and yet to get back to active work since her return.

Share This