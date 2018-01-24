Police IRT Team Records Major Victory Over Kidnappers

Published:

The Police IRT team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police,Abba Kyari today recorded a major victory over diehard kidnappers.





The crime buster stated this on a post on his social media handle.He refused to mention those arrested but said the full details will be made known by the Police PPRO soon.





Here was his post









"Glory be to GOD. We recorded a Major Breakthrough/Success in our Fight against Kidnapping today. The Force Public Relation Officer will make it Public Soon. Myself and team are celebrating this Great moment."





UpdatePolice arrests the Commander of the Kidnappers In Kagarko Who Kidnapped an American and Canadians while traveling from kaduna to Abuja last tuesday.His name is Dogo Russia.The suspect who was arrested by IGP's intelligence team headed by Acp Abba Kyari, has confessed to the killing of the mobile police men attached to the foreign nationals and their subsequent Kidnapping.More details to follow shortly