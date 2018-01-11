Police IG, Idris Apologizes To The People Of Benue Over Initial Comments

Published:

Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has said he was misunderstood for referring to the recent killings in Benue state as a communal clash. The police boss apologised for the comment and said he never meant such. Idris was speaking at a town hall meeting at the new banquet hall of the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.





He said he tried to convey that Nigerians should be able to live together despite their differences.“I apologize (to the Benue people) for the misconception of the statement I made at a press conference in Abuja,” the IG said.





"I was only trying to convey a message that Nigerians should live together in peace. As policemen, we try to avoid divisive statements.”Recall that scores of persons were on New Year’s Day killed in the Food Basket State by suspected herdsmen.

