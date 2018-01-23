Police Cautions DSS Over Linking ISIS With Benue Killings

Published:

Police have cautioned against concluding that fighters of the Islamic State carried out the killings in Benue state. The Director of States Security had on Sunday said the ISIS could be responsible for the recent killings in Benue and other parts of the country.





But the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, on Monday, said that instead of holding any group responsible, they would rather go after the perpetrators and bring them to justice.





"Investigation would show (ISWA involvement in the killings), it is too early to draw a conclusion, but whatever it is, the truth is everybody who is committing crime would be arrested and so, we don’t want to harp on anybody, group or organisation to make it difficult to process, but a criminal is a criminal,” Habila said.





"They (DSS) normally share, it’s a deep collaboration, they may have done so, but not at my level, I’m on the ground (in Benue). The report would be properly analysed and sent to me.”

