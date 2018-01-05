Police Arrests 5 Robbers That Specializes In Robbing Bank Customers

Published:

A 5-Man Syndicate who Specialized in trailing and Robbing innocent Citizens who withdraw Money from the Banks in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Zamfara States. Following Credible Intelligence Received on some Notorious Syndicate Of Criminals terrorizing Innocent citizens in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Kaduna and neighboring states. After Serious Follow up on the Intelligence Operatives of IRT led by Supol Usman Maibindiga succeeded in arresting all 5 members of the Syndicate that Specializes in trailing Cars carrying money Withdrawn frm Banks by innocent Citizens and robbing them. Suspects arrested Are: Ademola Adekunle 'M' 32yrs Native of Oyo State, Useini Aminu 'M' 44yrs Native of Kogi State, Babangida Abdullahi 'M' 35yrs Native of Zamfara state, Tunde Adebola 'M' 40yrs Native of Ogun State and Ibrahim Abdullahi 'M' 40yrs, all Arrested in Kaduna State. Master Keys, Spanner, Pliers and several tools used in opening car and breaking Car glasses were recovered from the suspects.