Police Arresst Two Blood Brothers For Serial Rape

The Ogun State Police Command has apprehended two brothers Paul Jibunor, 23 and Nkoenye Jibunor, 28, for alleged serial rape and robbery.





According to the police, they were arrested on 31 December, 2017 following a report from one Ijeoma (surname withheld) who complained to the police at Ojodu Abiodun Division that she was picked up in a taxi by three men on 29 December from the Afrikan Shrine at Alausa, Lagos to Iwo street, Ojodu Abiodun, on an agreed fee only for the men to forcefully dragged her down and have unlawful carnal knowledge of her after which they dispossessed her of her belongings.





She told the police that she sighted the three men at Adebayo area of Ojodu and was able to recognize them. Bamidele Job, the DPO Ojodu Abiodun division, detailed detectives to the area where two of the suspects were arrested while the third one escaped.





The suspects confessed to the crime. Further investigation revealed that they have been involved in series of rape cases around the area. They operated by using uber taxi to pick their victims to an isolated area where victims are raped in turn before dispossessing them of their belongings. Recovered from the suspected rapists were necklace, phone and wristwatch belonging to the victim.

