Police Arrest Lagos Female For Child Abuse

In line with the policy directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Edgal Imohimi, that the general public must be updated with progress made in any case of public interest, the Command hereby informs Lagosians that the lady who unlawfully imprisoned her ward has been nabbed. The woman who gave her name as Nkechinyere Nwajagu, a banker, from Ajali in Orumba LGA of Anambra state but residing at No.12 Baderin street, Mafoluku Oshodi, reported to the police last night at Makinde Police Station Oshodi from where she was taken to the Human Rights Section of Lagos State Command Ikeja. The said Miss Nwajagu"s apartment was forced open yesterday on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos state, in order to rescue her housemaid, Precious Nwafor locked up in the apartment by the suspect. According to the suspect, it was her elder sister that brought the girl from the village and left her in her care when she travelled for Christmas vacation and she had no choice than to lock her in anytime she goes to work until she returns at night.. She was taken to court today 05/01/2018 by the Human Rights Section of the Lagos State Command led by Csp Kemi Adedeji(Mrs).