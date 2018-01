Published:

He was killed in a joint operation involving the military at his hideout in Enugu with some members of his gang.Don Wani was the brain behind the killing of 23 people returning from a church service in Rivers State on New Year day.

Governor Nyesom Wike had pledged a N200m bounty for anyone that could give useful information that'll lead to his arrest.

True to its promise ,the Rivers State government has demolished the mansion of notorious killer and kidnapper Johnson Igwedibia (aka Don Wani) at ONELGA .