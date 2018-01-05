Picture Of Rescued Latest Abducted Chibok Girl

So far, preliminary investigations reveal that the young girl identified as Salomi Pugo is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls.
Currently the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams about 14 years old with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention.
You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your news media.
Thank you for your cooperation.
Col Onyema Nwachukwu
Deputy Director Public Relations
Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole
Currently the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams about 14 years old with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention.
You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your news media.
Thank you for your cooperation.
Col Onyema Nwachukwu
Deputy Director Public Relations
Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole
Categories: Society
0 comments: