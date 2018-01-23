PDP Accuse Borno State Govt Of Demolishing It's Secretariat

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have differed over demolition of a building in Maiduguri, Borno State.



The national leadership of the PDP and a faction of the party in Borno State said yesterday that they would sue Governor Kashim Shettima for allegedly ordering the demolition of its secretariat in the state.



But leaders of another faction of the PDP in Borno State said the secretariat they have been using since 2001 was intact, insisting that those saying their building was destroyed were impersonators.



The PDP in Abuja said it would use ‎all available legal and democratic means to ensure that the governor re-built the party’s secretariat.



Briefing newsmen at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said the APC-led government at all levels was suffering from pre-election fever because of their “inability” to deliver good governance to Nigerians.



‎”While we have directed our Borno state chapter to immediately seek redress in the court of law, we shall explore all processes within democracy to ensure that Governor Shettima rebuilds the house, and that his government is made to face the spirit and letters of the law.



Responding, the Borno State Chairman of the APC, Ali Bukar Dalori called on the PDP spokesman “to wear the thinking cap of a journalist and stop being fooled around by a Borno faction of PDP whose members have been spreading mischievous allegations that the State PDP secretariat in Maiduguri was demolished.”



According to Dalori, “It is a shame that someone with the background of being a senior journalist didn’t find it worthy to establish facts before rushing to address the press.



“He ought to know that some officials of the PDP in Borno State themselves have since confirmed that their party’s secretariat wasn’t demolished as claimed. Perhaps, because the publicity secretary is new and in a hurry to show he can talk, he didn’t even have the patience to find out the actual location of the PDP’s state secretariat in Maiduguri,” he said.



“The fact is that these so called PDP factional members are frustrated by the overwhelming performance of the APC led administration in Borno State and this is why they came up with this confusion in order to derail the administration,” he added.



The APC chairman’s statement came hours after PDP youth leader for Borno Central, Umar Sanda said the PDP state secretariat building was intact.

