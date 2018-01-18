Paul Unongo Steps Down As Northern Elders Forum's Chairman

Published:

Paul Unongo has stepped down as the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) at an emergency meeting of the Forum in Abuja on Wednesday. It was gathered that Unongo, who succeeded late former Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Maitama Sule, as Convener of the elite Northern group, convened the emergency meeting where he informed members of the Forum of his decision to step aside.





A competent source in the Forum was quoted by Leadership as saying that a successor would be appointed in few days time “in line with the drive to move the Forum forward in its determination to support the task of building a strong and virile Nigeria". Unongo also confirmed his resignation to Leadership, saying he stepped down of his own volition so as to give way for a new leader who will ensure dutiful implementation of the suggestions he has made as well as help move the forum forward.





He said he chose to step down because the time was ripe for him to give way for NEF to produce another leader who will implement some of the suggestions he has made.“I opted to step down because of my conviction that the time has come for the NEF to produce the type of leaders that will implement some suggestions we have made.





"My stepping down will also afford me the opportunity to concentrate fully on other things that will further move the country forward,” Unongo said. He said the forum accepted his decision to step aside and even gave him the choice of selecting a successor.“But I gave them the freedom to choose whoever they want and I will give the person my full support,” he added.

