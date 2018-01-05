Omotola Expresses Shock Over First Fruit Offering

Published:

Omotola

Multiple award-winning Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has reacted to Daddy Freeze’s post on first fruit offering.





This was after the OAP revealed that several christians remit their first salaries for the year to their pastors.





Omotola went to the comment section of the post to express shock that people actually give their pastors their first salaries.





According to her she was “hearing this for the first time”. Freeze and some of his followers on Instagram explained what “First fruit” is and confirmed to her that the act is widely practiced in the country, even from low salary earners.

