Oil Marketers To Resume Importation Of Fuel - NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation says a special window has been provided by the CBN to access dollars for importation of oil. To this end, the national oil firm has urged marketers to leverage on it. Head, Group Manager, Public Affairs of NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, said marketers will resume importation soon, when they maximise the use of the window, by accessing enough forex for fuel importation.





He averred that when this happens, NNPC will relieve itself of the burdens of being the sole importer of fuel in the country. According to him, all the marketers, including NNPC, were regarded as participants in the market, arguing that it would be wrong for marketers under the aegis of Major Marketers Association of Nigerian (MOMAN), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria(IPMAN) and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) to conclude that the Federal Government is giving NNPC preference in the area of allocation of forex.





"The fuel situation in the past few weeks is worrisome, as Nigerians were made to queue in the filling stations, trek for hours under the sun, sleep in the heat, run businesses without being able to access light through their generators, among others. But importation of fuel has been left to only the NNPC by marketers under the guise that they are denied forex allocation by CBN,” Ughamadu said.

