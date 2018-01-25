Ogun State Television Joins Elite Club Of DSTV

Published:

Ogun State Television today joins the elite club of Nigerian Television station as transmitting on DSTV. This was disclosed to CKN News by Ogun State Commissioner for Information & Strategy Otunba Dayo Adeneye.





This is the first time the station would be DSTV in it's over three decades of existence. Ogun State Government led by Gov Ibikunle Amosun spent millions of Naira recently to digitalize the station.





It also procured a 500 KVA generator to enable the station transmit 24 hours non stop. With this new development OGTV has joined other Indigenous elite stations like Channels, TVC, AIT, LTV ,NTA Intl etc on DSTV.





OGTV has been allocated Channel 260 on DSTV. It has started its test transmission.

