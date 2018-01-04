Nyesom Wike Is Silverbird Man Of The Year

Published:

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has emerged as the Silverbird Man of the Year, 2017. Governor Wike emerged winner from a keenly contested vote by members of the public. The winner of the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year Award was nominated for embarking on a massive infrastructure development in Rivers state, earning him the title , “Mister Projects”.

The official presentation will take place on February 23rd, 2018, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Other distinguished Individuals would also be conferred with various awards at the event. They include:

The Silverbird Extra Ordinary Business Award which will be given to Deji Ali, Leo Stan Ekeh, Doctor Ola Orekunrin and Alhaji Samad Rabiu.

The Silverbird Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed on Chief Abba Folawiyo , Senator Daisy Danjuma, Lady Maiden Ibru and Stella Chinyelu Okoli.

The Silverbird Post Humous Award will be given to Chief MKO Abiola, Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and Doctor Abubakar Olusola Saraki.

The Silverbird Extra Ordinary Personality Award goes to Ronald Chagoury.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Bagudu will receive the Silverbird Special Achievement Award. while the Silverbird Education Award will be given to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Seraike Dickson.

Another Governor, Ayodele Fayose will receive the Silverbird Man of the People Award.

The Silverbird Legislative Award will go to Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari will receive the Silverbird Personality of the year Award while the Silverbird Public Servant Award goes to Babatunde Fowler.

