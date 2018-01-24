No Response To Obasanjo's Letter - Presidency

Published:

The Presidency has said it will not comment on former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s open letter of condemnation of President Muhammadu Buhari. Obasanjo lamented the failures of the present administration.





But Garba Shehu, media aide to Buhari, in a statement, said "We won’t comment now" Aside advising Buhari to proceed on retirement after his first tenure next year, Obasanjo said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was not better than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





"President Buhari needs a dignified and honourable dismount from the horse. He needs to have time to reflect, refurbish physically and recoup and after appropriate rest, once again, join the stock of Nigerian leaders whose experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country,” Obasanjo wrote.

