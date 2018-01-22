NNPC Reacts To Current Fuel Scarcity In Lagos, Ogun

Published:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has released 250 trucks of petrol to Lagos state to avoid drop in supply. Recall that there have been reports of scarcity of the product in the commercial nerve centre with long queues returning to filling station.





But in a statement, the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, noted that there has been a change in the distribution network in Lagos, as the South West is presently being supplied by members of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).





"At the weekend there was a hitch in discharging of petrol by ships which have been ratified,”Ughamadu noted. "Today, 250 trucks have been discharged to Lagos compared to less than 200 trucks usually allocated to Lagos at the weekend.”





