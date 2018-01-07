Punch Newspaper Survey:Nigerians Reject Buhari In 2019

Published:

Nigerians have vowed not to vote for President Mohammadu Buhari, come 2019. This is according to a poll conducted by Punch, which revealed that many Nigerians will not vote for Mr President if he decides to seek re - election in 2019.





The poll with the title, "Will you vote for Buhari in 2019?” was conducted yesterday, on online. It gauged the opinions of Nigerians using three options for participants. Those who want to vote again for the President in 2019 answered by clicking YES! while those with a contrary opinion clicked the NO! button. The last option was for those who were indifferent to Buhari's choice.





The poll went live on Thursday, 5. 48 pm. As of 11 pm on Saturday, out of the 9,524 participants who took part in the poll, 58 per cent 5,519 respondents said they would not vote for Buhari in 2019. Up to 3'588 people, amounting to 38per cent, said YES to the poll while four per cent 417 votes were indifferent to Buhari's 2019 re - election bid.





The poll, which has been read over 10,000 times, confirmed that many Nigerians are not happy with the performance of the President. Although Buhari has not officially declared his intention ahead of 2019, there are strong indications that he will seek a second term.





Confirming the speculation that Buhari might seek a second term in office, the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, had last week said although the President had not made up his mind on the 2019 presidential election, he must seek re - election because he had "done well so far"





Punch

Share This