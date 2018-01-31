Nigerian rapper, Olamide Loses Mother On Son's Birthday

Published:

Multi-award winning rapper Olamide Adedeji, a.k.a Baddo, has announced the loss of his mom just a few hours after he celebrated his son’s birthday.





The rapper, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram page to disclose his loss. He wrote: ” Orisa bi Iya ko si laiye ( No god like a mother in the world)





The “science student” crooner, had earlier that day shared a picture of him and his son, with a short note saying; “Happy birthday 🎉🎈🎂Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji ❤️❤️❤️❤️ more life young King 🤴🏾 from Dad, your best pal.”

Share This