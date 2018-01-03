Nigerian Born Arsenal Player Chuba Akpom Crashes 60,000 Pounds Range,Father Feared Kidnapping

Arsenal starlet Chuba Akpom has been banned from driving after crashing his £60,000 Range Rover while drunk on a concoction of 'vodka and cranberry juice'.

At around 4.50am on the morning of December 17, the 22-year-old smashed a fence and furniture after losing control of his car and mounting a grass verge near his home in Barnet, North London.

Police followed the trail of destruction and gave Akpom a breath test. After it showed he was above the legal limit, Akpom was taken to police station and later charged with drink driving.

He smashed a fence and furniture after losing control of his car and mounting a grass verge

The 22-year-old's father found the wreckage and reportedly feared he had been kidnapped

But no one told the player's father - who, after discovering the wreckage the following morning, feared his son had been kidnapped, the Sun claim.

The 22-year-old allayed those concerns by eventually returning home safe in a taxi. But at Willesden Magistrates Court on Monday he was fined £9,350, with £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 17 months after admitting driving the Range Rover with more than double the legal limit of alcohol in his system.