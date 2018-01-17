Newly Employ Teachers To Resume February - El Rufai

Published:

The Kaduna state government has announced that new teachers employed to replace the sacked 21,870 teachers will be issued their appointment letters in February. Some teachers were dismissed after they failed a primary competency test administered on them by the state government in 2017.





The state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) is currently on indefinite strike over the matter.On Monday, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) disclosed after a meeting with the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that the first batch of the 25,000 new teachers will get the letters next month.





A statement issued after the meeting by spokesman of the governor, Samuel Aruwan, said the education secretaries presented reports on the conditions of schools in their localities.

The secretaries said most teachers in Kaduna were reporting to work, but were being intimidated by officials of the NUT.

