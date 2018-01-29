Rivers New Year Killing: Notorious Cultist Oluchi , Younger Brother To Don Wani Shot Dead In Edo

Published:

Security operatives have shot dead Oluchi Igwedibia, one of the suspected gang members who took part in the brutal killing of 23 persons on New Year’s day in Omoku, Rivers state. It was learned that the suspect was tracked by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army and shot dead at Sabo Iykpe community, Etsako West in Edo.





"Oluchi Igwedibia, alias Obatosu and brother of Don Wani, was the Field Commander of the murderous gang that killed 23 worshipers in cold blood on January 1,” NAN quoted a source as saying.“Igwedibia, after fleeing Omoku town (Rivers) went to Ughelli (Delta) to reside. He rented an apartment in Edo four days ago (Jan. 24) as part of his plan to avoid arrest.”"The DSS later tracked him down to his new hide out in Sabo Iykpe community (Edo) and thereafter called the Army for support.





"When we arrived at his house, Igwedibia hid in his ceiling and later tried to shoot his way out but was shot by operatives.” Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state had declared Igwedibia and 31 other suspected cultists wanted on 9 January over the Omoku killings.





Share This