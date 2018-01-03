New Year Day Mass Killing: Wike Replies Amaechi

Published:

Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike has berated former governor of the State Rotimi Amaechi for calling on him to resign over New Year’s Day killings in the state. Wike said Amaechi’s comments on the Omoku killings was an indictment of security heads posted to the state by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.





He claimed that while his government had never influenced the posting of any security head to the state, it had always funded and provided logistics for security agencies more than any other state government in the country. "I challenge any state government in the country to come forward to say it has provided more support for security agencies than Rivers State,” Wike said.





"When you portray the state as insecure, you are driving away investors. No good man does that. By Amaechi’s logic, the killings all over Nigeria is being sponsored by the President.”

