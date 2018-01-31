NCC Holds 34th Edition of Consumer Town Hall Meeting (CTM) in Barkin-Ladi, Plateau State

Published:

The town of Barkin-Ladi, in Plateau State, hosted the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) officials, representatives of Mobile Service providers and other stakeholders for the 34th Edition of the Consumer Town Hall Meeting (CTM).Director of Consumer Affairs, Mr. Abdullahi Maikano, who spoke through Ismail Adedigba, a deputy director in the Department said in his opening remarks that the conception and delivery of the CTM re-emphasis the importance the Commission attaches to its stakeholders and in particular the consumer who has to be informed, educated and protected from unfair practices in the industry, and that is why the event’s theme is "Information and Education as a Catalyst for Consumer Protection", Ismail Adedigba noted that the institutionalization of multiple platforms to tackle consumer issues which signifies the centrality of the consumer to the undertakings of the Nigerian Communications Commission.The Consumer Town Hall Meeting (CTM) is therefore organized to bring consumers, service providers and the Commission together to address telecom consumer issues. The introduction of these outreach programmes such as Consumer Town-Hall Meeting (CTM), Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP) and the Consumer Outreach Programme (COP), Consumer Web Portal; the Consumer Affairs Bureau Twitter account; and the interaction with consumers through the Commission's social media platforms which include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn are all geared to providing information on the DND 2442; NCC Toll free Line 622 to escalate unresolved complaints by Operators; Electromagnetic Radiation (EMF) and receive Complaints/ feedback on masts and towers and a host of other issues within NCC’s Regulatory mandate.The event attracted representatives stakeholders from different segments of the industry which include ambassador of Consumers, Ali Nuhu, MNOs, Consumers, NSCDC officials, NYSC members serving in in the town, Plateau State university students, and other participants. A lot of issues were raised and discussed and taken into cognizance to improve regulatory excellence and operational efficiency in the industry.