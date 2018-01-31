Wednesday, 31 January 2018

Naval Officer Beats Pregnant Woman To A State Of Coma In Lagos

Published: January 31, 2018

Oshodi was agog after a pregnant woman fainted when she was allegedly physically assaulted by a man in a Naval uniform.

In a video shared by a Twitter user, @walegates, the woman was seen on the floor .

  Though no one could state the exact reasons behind the officer's action,people were seen tongue lashing the apparently bewildered officer.

