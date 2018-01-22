Nationwide Killings Signs Buhari, APC Has Failed Nigerians - PDP Rep

Published:

Recent killings in the country shows that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed, says the Peoples Democratic Party caucus at the House of Representatives. Leader of the team, Leo Ogor condemned the killings, lamenting that the federal government cannot guarantee the safety of Nigerians.





"The first fundamental duty of any government is the security of citizens’ lives and property, but it is deeply unfortunate, historically horrific and spiritually negative that under the APC government, the nation is witnessing endless rounds of senseless killings of men, women and children in Benue, Taraba and other states,” the lawmaker said.





"Within the past two years, unidentified herdsmen have displaced Boko Haram in terms of mindless killings; it is unfortunate that once again, just like they did several times before, rampaging herdsmen in utter contempt for Benue State’s anti-grazing law, wantonly descended on Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of Benue State in a new year attack that left scores of dead bodies.”

Share This