N5.6b Paris Club Refund Used To Pay One And A Half Month Salary - Gov Diskson

The Governor of Bayelsa State Seriake Dickson has said that about N5.6 billion of the Paris Club Fund is being spent to clear the one and a half months salary arrears out of the four and half months owed workers in the state in 2016. The Governor had called a consultative meeting of top government officials and Labour leaders and their representatives on the Paris Club Fund received in the state in December in line with the transparency policy of the government.





A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, stated that the state government received a total of N14.8 billion from the Federal Government. The breakdown shows the state received N13.5 billion while the local government councils received N1.37 billion.





Governor Dickson explained further that the outstanding salaries arrears were a balance of half salaries he paid for seven months during the recession in 2016 which came to a total of three and a half months. The governor appreciated the work force for displaying understanding during the biting economic recession of 2016 which affected the resources of the state in an adverse way.

