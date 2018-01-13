Tuface Speaks On Killings In Benue State

Published:

Popular singer Innocent Idibia fondly called Tuface has urged the Federal Government to halt killings in Benue State. Over 70 persons were on New Year’s Day killed in Benue when men suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen attacked two local government areas in the State.





They were given a mass burial on Thursday. And Tuface who hails from the North Central State, lamented the situation, saying Nigerians cannot fold their arms and watch such things happen.





“We cannot sit down and do nothing…. Our government, security forces, stop the killings in Benue State,” he said on Friday at the Sound City MVP Awards event in Lagos State.

