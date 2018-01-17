Muslim Cleric Arrested With Human Heart And Private Parts In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday arrested an Islamic cleric, identified as Alfa Kayode Abdul-Fatai, in the Alakuko area of the state for being in possession of human body parts. The suspect, who was arrested at No. 4, Okedumola Street, Off Obadare area of Alakuko, is said to have also arrested in his room with a female heart and lap.









This was confirmed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti. He said the cleric was arrested following a tip-off and investigation by the officers in the command. Oti said the suspect, during interrogation, revealed that the said human parts were given to him by an accomplice who has since been rounded up.





According to Oti, the suspect and the accomplice would be charged to court at the end of the investigation. He said the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, particularly urged members of the public to be conscious of the activities of people living within their vicinity, and report any suspicious movement to law enforcement agencies.





”The CP urges members of the public to embark on ‘Operation Know Your Neighbour’, because the Alfa was staying in a compound without his neighbours knowing what he does for a living,” Oti said.

