Mountain Bike Champ Hurt In Auto Crash

Two-time Olympian and world champion cyclist Caroline Buchanan has been seriously injured in a car crash. The five-time mountain bike world champion said her lungs had collapsed and she had broken her sternum and nose.





”I wouldn’t say 2017 ended quite as planned,” she said on Facebook. “It’s been a rough couple of days in ICU after a vehicle roll. I just moved to a private room and everything is moving in a positive recovery direction.





“Injuries are… Broken sternum, broken nose, collapsed lungs. I’ll will keep you guys up to date as we go.” But Buchanan, 27, did not say how the crash happened.

