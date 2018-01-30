Migrant: U.S Lifts Ban On Eleven Countries

Published:

The United States on Monday announced the removal of 11 countries listed on its “high risk” countries list.





This change in policy means migrants from those nations are no longer barred from entering the US although they would come under much tougher scrutiny than in the past.





“It’s critically important that we know who is entering the United States,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.





“These additional security measures will make it harder for bad actors to exploit our refugee program, and they will ensure we take a more risk-based approach to protecting the homeland.”

