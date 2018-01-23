Maryland Comprehensive Secondary Alumni Releases 49th Anniversary Programmes

Published:

Nigeria's foremost College, Maryland Comprehensive Secondary ,Lagos ,Alumni Association has released a line up of activities marking it's 49th founder's day celebration.This was contained in a press release sent to CKN News by the General Secretary of the Association Mrs Marieta Suleiman Takuma.The programme of activities are as follows*PROGRAMME OF ACTIVITIES FOR THE 49TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS**FRIDAY 26TH JANUARY*Career Talks and Counselling organised by Great Landers 10am - 12noon.Career Talks on:*Entrepreneurship* by Great Lander Mrs Uche Majekodunmi.*Agriculture*by Great Lander Dipo Komolafe*Human Resources* by Great Lander Lanre Idowu*Life after Secondary School* Great Lander Mrs Yemisi Doherty*Information Technology* byG reat Lander Mrs Ireti Yussuf.Welcome Speech by the School Administrator, Sister Agnes Adepoju.Prize Giving and Plaques to 13 deserving Students by Great Landers.The Chairman for this day will be one of our own, a Great Lander ,Mr John Aiterebhe👏🏼DRESS CODE: Corporate*SATURDAY 27JANUARY*This will also be attended by His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred A. Martins, The Archbishop of Lagos Metropolitan.Thanksgiving Mass at 10am prompt.Blessing of Our Lady's Grotto.Lighting of The Jubilee Candle.Meeting of Great Landers is scheduled for 2pm in the School Hall.This promises to be fun filled. A period where we can meet old School Mates and meet more Great Landers from other sets; rub minds together on how to move our Great Alumni forward; profer suggestions in areas that affect us as Members etc.Lunch will also be served in a very conducive atmosphere.Come and let's all get together and have great fun!DRESS CODE: Smart Causal*All other activities stated above will be held in the School Square*PROTOCOL/HELP LINES:Lander Bimpe Ashafa - 0813343283.Lander Segun - Adewunmi 08023053083.Lander Toyin Samad - 08023349753Lander Bisola - Alegbe 08057080305.Lander Samuel Akindimeji - 08100630783.Lander Olasumbo Kumuyi - 08054824956.