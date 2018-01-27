Man Who Couldn't Afford Money For Naming Ceremony, Kills Five Day Old Baby

Published:





Operatives of the Nigeria Police in Bauchi State yesterday arrested one Habibu Bala of Ningi Local Government Area of the state for allegedly killing his five-day-old son with insecticide, because “I have no money to organise naming ceremony for the child.”



Confirming the arrest of Bala, Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Kamal Abubakar, disclosed this yesterday, while briefing journalists on the successful operations carried out within the week.



Abubakar, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said on January 21, the suspect’s brother, one Musa Bala, reported at the Ningi Police Station that on the same date about 2:30p.m., his younger brother poisoned his newborn son by feeding him insecticide.





He said: “As a result the baby became unconscious and was later taken to Ningi General Hospital, where a medical doctor certified him dead.”

