Thursday, 25 January 2018

Man Remanded In Prison For Threatening The Life Of Lagos Oba

Published: January 25, 2018
A 67-year old man,Alhaji Shamsideen Adebimpe who threatened the lives of the Oba of Isheri-Olofin,HRM, Oba Wahab Ayinde Balogun and the people of the town has been reminded in Kirikiri Prisons.

The man who was arraigned before an Igbosere Customary Court,Lagos on a 6-count charge bothering on breach of peace,threat to lives,offensive publications,contempt of court and plot to burn the Isheri-Olofin palace .

not meet the stringent bail condition granted him by the chief Magistrate,Mrs. O.O Oshin on Wednesday January 24, 2018.

In the charge no.: A/5/2018,the suspect was granted half a million bail and two sureties in same amount.The first surety must be a civil servant of level 15 with a letter of proof from a Commissioner,while the second surety must be a owner of properly registered company with regular 6 months bank transaction and proof of tax clearance by the state government.

Further hearing in the suit was adjourned till March 12, 2018.

