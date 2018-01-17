Man Appeared In Court For Raping Two Goats To Death

Published:

A Kenyan man has been arraigned for reportedly raping two goats to death in Kangundo, Machakos. The man, identified as Mbiti Munyao, was arrested by the police and arraigned on Tuesday after his alleged bestial act.





The area assistant chief Mary Mulwa claimed the accused was seen pulling the animals from a bush where they had been tied on Saturday, January 13.





He said the two goats took their final breath after Munyo forcefully had intercourse with them. Munyo was charged with an unnatural offense and unlawful killing of goats.





The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was given a bail of sh100,000.

Share This