Liberian Pastor Blasts TB Joshua For ‘Inviting’ President Elect George Weah To Nigeria For Victory Service

Rev. Philip Blamo, a cleric in Liberia, has condemned the “invitation” by Prophet TB Joshua of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) to president-elect, Geroge Weah, urging him to hold his Thanksgiving Service in Nigeria.Joshua, after Weah’s triumph, reportedly spoke to the latter on phone and also dispatched a letter asking him to hold his victory service in his church.Weah. Vice President-elect, Jewel Howard-Taylor, and the newly elected members of the House of Representatives will be sworn in on January 22.Speaking on behalf of the Liberian clergy, Blamo, in a statement on Tuesday, advised Joshua to travel to Liberia and join others in the ministry for the service.Blamo heads the New Creation International Ministries in Liberia.He said: “The Nigerian proohet has once again invited Liberia’s President elect George M Weah for a Thanksgiving Service for his election as the 25th President of Liberia.“But this invitation by Prophet T.B Joshua is not going too well with us.“With due respect to God and our ministries, it will be unfair spiritually to the people of Liberia who have prayed so hard for this election and the well-being of the people of Liberia to be overlooked for such a blessing to pass then and be celebrated in Nigeria.“We respect the invitation of Prophet Joshua but this is a national issue and we the clergies of Liberia can deal with it.“And you, Prophet Joshua, are welcome to come and join us to have such a wonderful thanksgiving together.”In October 2017, Weah attended a church service at TB Joshua’s church.During his sermon, Joshua said “My brother is here today because he loves his country and wants God’s choice for his country”.“He is not here to impose himself. What does God say about his country, Liberia? What is God’s opinion? That is why he is here.“We are not herbalists or witch-doctors; we are people of God. God’s choice is our choice. We cannot pray against God’s will.“Without God’s corresponding power, we cannot pray to Him. For every step we take – every movement and action – intimation comes first.“There must be suggestion from the Spirit to move before we move. If truly I am a man of God, I must hear from God – move or don’t move.”