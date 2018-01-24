Lee Group Tour Bauchi State, Set To Build Rice And Wheat Factory

Published:

The bid to attract heavy local and foreign investment to the state by Gov. M. A. Abubakar is yielding results. Previously, the Lee Group who have business concerns in different sectors of the economy have indicated interest to partner with the state.





Following successful discussion, a joint team of both state officials and the investing team did a site inspection tour. Alh. Aminu Musa, Director General Bauchi State Investment Promotion Agency represented the Governor and led the team. Sites in Zaki, Itas/Gadau and Jama’are were visited.





The investing team was impressed with the quality of the terrain including the physical and chemical qualities of the over 60,000 hectares of land. Lee Group indicated its readiness to set up a wheat and rice processing plant with a capacity of 100,000MT per annum.





Recall that the state government through its Investment Promotion Agency have been implementing strategies to attract investors to the state, especially in the agricultural, mining and tourism sectors. The success of such moves will have a multiplier effect on the state, expand the revenue pool, and bring down unemployment.





