Lagos State Drags Davido, Comedian AY To Court Over Tax

Published:

The Lagos State Government has begun moves to tackle high profile tax defaulters in the state and ensure high level of compliance with its tax laws. As part of this initiative, the state government has moved against some celebrities in the state, who are alleged to be tax evaders despite their earnings from their business.





Investigations revealed indicated that the state government had dragged sensational singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, before the court for alleged tax evasion. It was also reliable gathered that a popular comedian, Ayo Makun, known as AY, allegedly failed to pay tax.





Davido, the Chief Executive Officer of HKN Music, Lagos , has been charged before a Lagos High Court in July 2017 and risk a jail term if convicted. AY has had a longer history in court against the state as he was charged to court in 2016 for failing to file his tax returns as required by law.The source said "Notable among these alleged tax offenders are two of Nigeria's celebrated artistes Davido and AY, the comedian. Both artistes have had a long standing battle with the Lagos Internal Revenue Service for tax evasion"

