Kwara Establishes Farm Produce Commodity Board

The Kwara State Government has approved the establishment of a Farm Produce Commodity Board (FPCB) to address scarcity of essential commodities and stem inflation in the State.This was part of the resolutions reached at the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Ilorin on Wednesday.Addressing journalists after the meeting, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Alhaji Mahmud Ajeigbe noted that the board, which would be private sector driven is aimed at also boosting commodity produce of the State in area of marketing and control.He explained that the board will complement the efforts of the Off-taker Demand Driven Agriculture (ODDA) scheme and other agricultural schemes of the state government.Ajeigbe added that the re-introduction of private-driven farm produce commodity board would help promote the agriculture business in the State, and noted that the board was revamped along current realities.In addition, the Commissioner disclosed that the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Kamaldeen Ajibade will forward an executive bill to the State House of Assembly for the formal establishment of the Board.Similarly, Ajeigbe said the council has approved the implementation of the Kwara State Monitoring and Evaluation policy, adding that the policy will henceforth be embedded in programmes and activities of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the State.He stated that the State Ministry of Planning and Economic Development is charged with the implementation of the policy and will also carry out regular review of the programmes.